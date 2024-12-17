Starlet Scandal: Pavithra Gowda's Legal Troubles Unfold

In a sensational development in the Renukaswamy murder case, actress Pavithra Gowda, along with co-accused and actor-friend Darshan Thoogudeepa, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Friday. The case, which has gripped public attention, saw Gowda walk free from Parappana Agrahara central prison on Tuesday.

The high-profile case began when Darshan was arrested on June 11 for his alleged involvement in the murder. Pavithra Gowda, along with 15 others, was also apprehended during this period. The charges, markedly serious, place Gowda at the center of a controversy claiming she was a key instigator among the accused.

The gruesome incident traces back to June 9 when Renukaswamy, allegedly lured by a member of Darshan's fan club under false pretenses, was found dead with multiple injuries. The incident's motive, as outlined by the police, was linked to inappropriate messages sent to Gowda by the victim, sparking an allegedly violent retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)