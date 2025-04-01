Kannada Star Ranya Rao Seeks High Court Bail in Gold Smuggling Saga
Kannada actress Ranya Rao moves to Karnataka High Court for bail after lower courts denied her appeals in a gold smuggling case. Arrested with 14.8 kg of gold, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is probing her on financial irregularities. Her arrest highlights stringent legal proceedings in economic offenses.
- Country:
- India
Kannada actress Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking bail following successive rejections from lower courts in a high-profile gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao, represented by her advocate B S Girish, filed the plea on Tuesday.
Her bail efforts faced setbacks with the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru dismissing her application on March 27, succeeding earlier denials by the Special Court for Economic Offences on March 14 and the Magistrate Court. These courts cited the severity of charges in their decisions.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has accused Rao, who was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport with 14.8 kg of gold, of illegally purchasing gold using hawala money, prompting legal procedures under Section 108 to investigate any financial violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
