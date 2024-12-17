Left Menu

Prime Minister to Visit Odisha for Prestigious Events in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha in January 2025 to participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the Prime Minister's visit during the Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association's annual function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to visit Odisha in January 2025, as confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The visit will coincide with two prestigious events.

Modi will participate in the 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8 to 10, celebrating contributions of the Indian diaspora. Additionally, he will attend the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave on January 28 and 29.

The announcement was made during the annual gathering of the Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association, highlighting the importance of the upcoming visit.

