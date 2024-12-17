Prime Minister to Visit Odisha for Prestigious Events in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to visit Odisha in January 2025, as confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The visit will coincide with two prestigious events.

Modi will participate in the 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8 to 10, celebrating contributions of the Indian diaspora. Additionally, he will attend the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave on January 28 and 29.

The announcement was made during the annual gathering of the Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association, highlighting the importance of the upcoming visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)