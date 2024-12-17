Prime Minister to Visit Odisha for Prestigious Events in 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha in January 2025 to participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced the Prime Minister's visit during the Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association's annual function.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced plans to visit Odisha in January 2025, as confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi. The visit will coincide with two prestigious events.
Modi will participate in the 18th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8 to 10, celebrating contributions of the Indian diaspora. Additionally, he will attend the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave on January 28 and 29.
The announcement was made during the annual gathering of the Odisha Police Havildar-Constable-Sepoy Association, highlighting the importance of the upcoming visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Cousin of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Killed in Ambush
Shrikant Shinde Dismisses Deputy Chief Minister Rumors in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's New Chief Minister: BJP's Leadership Decision
Maharashtra's Leadership Saga: The Battle for Chief Minister
Maharashtra Set for New Leadership: BJP Eyes Chief Ministerial Post