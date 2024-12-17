Left Menu

Deepika Padukone: A Polite Powerhouse on Set

Ananya Panday praises co-star Deepika Padukone for her polite yet effective advocacy on set while working on 'Gehraiyaan'. Deepika's approach inspired Ananya to confidently speak her mind and make conscious choices in her career, challenging stereotypes about women in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:33 IST
Ananya Panday recently opened up about her admiration for Deepika Padukone, describing her 'Gehraiyaan' co-star as an inspiring personality. Deepika, she says, advocates for everyone on set in a courteous manner.

Reflecting on her time working on Shakun Batra's 2022 relationship drama, Ananya shared how Deepika's influence helped her to express her opinions more confidently. Initially passive, Ananya learned the power of standing up for herself through Deepika's example of polite assertiveness.

The 'Call Me Bae' actress noted this inspired her to consciously advocate for herself, ensuring respectful depiction on screen. Such influence challenges stereotypes about women being 'bossy' when vocal, especially in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

