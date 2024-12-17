Avas Wellness Sets a Benchmark with Luxurious Alibaug Villa Sale

Avas Wellness recently celebrated a landmark sale, facilitated by Sotheby's Realty, with a luxurious villa in Alibaug sold for Rs. 26.25 crore. This transaction exemplifies the growing interest in holistic, wellness-focused living among high-net-worth individuals.

The property, a 6,000 sq. ft. 5-bedroom villa, is part of Avas Living, a community that blends wellness, sustainability, and elegant design. This sale reinforces Alibaug's status as a prominent destination for luxury investments, often dubbed the 'Hamptons of Mumbai', attracting elite personalities such as Adar Poonawalla and Virat Kohli.

Enhancements in infrastructure, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Bridge, will further boost Alibaug's allure by significantly reducing travel time to Mumbai. With amenities like a Wellness Center and Spa, Avas Living sets itself apart as a prime choice for a balanced lifestyle. The upcoming Avas Racquet Club promises to enhance this lifestyle further.

(With inputs from agencies.)