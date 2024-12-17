Left Menu

Avas Wellness Sets a Benchmark with Luxurious Alibaug Villa Sale

Avas Wellness has successfully sold a luxurious 5-bedroom villa in Alibaug for Rs. 26.25 crore. Facilitated by Sotheby’s Realty, this sale highlights the appeal of wellness-focused living. With premium rates and amenities, Avas Living attracts high-profile buyers seeking a holistic lifestyle in India’s 'Hamptons of Mumbai'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Avas Wellness recently celebrated a landmark sale, facilitated by Sotheby's Realty, with a luxurious villa in Alibaug sold for Rs. 26.25 crore. This transaction exemplifies the growing interest in holistic, wellness-focused living among high-net-worth individuals.

The property, a 6,000 sq. ft. 5-bedroom villa, is part of Avas Living, a community that blends wellness, sustainability, and elegant design. This sale reinforces Alibaug's status as a prominent destination for luxury investments, often dubbed the 'Hamptons of Mumbai', attracting elite personalities such as Adar Poonawalla and Virat Kohli.

Enhancements in infrastructure, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Bridge, will further boost Alibaug's allure by significantly reducing travel time to Mumbai. With amenities like a Wellness Center and Spa, Avas Living sets itself apart as a prime choice for a balanced lifestyle. The upcoming Avas Racquet Club promises to enhance this lifestyle further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

