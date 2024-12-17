Left Menu

Youth Empowerment Through National Integration Camp in Nagaland

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar of the Indian Army stressed youth involvement in nation-building during a visit to Nagaland's National Integration Camp. He praised the NCC's role in fostering leadership and unity among cadets. The camp celebrates cultural heritage and national identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, the General Officer Commanding of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, highlighted the vital role youth play in shaping the nation's future during a recent visit to Nagaland.

At a Special National Integration Camp organized by the National Cadet Corps in Wokha, Gen Pendharkar commended the NCC for its efforts in nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens. He praised the cadets for their discipline and commitment to national integration.

The camp, spanning December 12-22, aims to foster unity and national integration by bringing together cadets from all 17 directorates across the country. It features cultural showcases celebrating Nagaland's unique identity and its contributions to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

