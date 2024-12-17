Marisa Paredes: Iconic Spanish Actress Dies at 78

Legendary Spanish actress Marisa Paredes has died at the age of 78. According to Variety, she succumbed to heart failure on Tuesday in Madrid. Paredes leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having acted in 75 films.

Though widely recognized for her collaborations with director Pedro Almodóvar, she is particularly celebrated for her performance in 'The Flower of My Secret' (1995), a film that marked Almodóvar's return to his roots. Her portrayal of a romantic novelist was seen as one of her career-best performances.

In her diverse career, she worked with acclaimed directors such as Fernando Trueba in 'Opera Prima' (1980), Agusti Villaronga in 'In a Glass Cage' (1986), and Guillermo del Toro in 'The Devil's Backbone' (2001). Her contributions to Spanish and international cinema will be fondly remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)