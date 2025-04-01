Left Menu

High-Stakes Court Race in Wisconsin Puts Trump's Legacy to the Test

Wisconsin voters face a monumental decision in choosing a new state Supreme Court justice, a race that serves as an early referendum on Trump’s presidency. Abortion rights, labor rights, and election rules are at stake in this non-partisan yet heavily politicized contest.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will decide the fate of a consequential Supreme Court race that holds significant implications for Donald Trump’s presidency. The race, characterized by its unprecedented high spending, could shape abortion rights, labor rights, and election rules in the state.

Over $90 million has flooded into the campaign, including substantial contributions from Trump ally Elon Musk. The contestants, liberal Susan Crawford and conservative Brad Schimel, vie for a critical seat on a court that currently holds a narrow liberal edge. The outcome could impact future elections and labor legislation.

Elon Musk has played a pivotal role, holding rallies and offering financial incentives for voter recruitment. His involvement has sparked concerns over potential conflicts of interest, given ongoing legal battles involving his company, Tesla, that could reach the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, simultaneous special elections in Florida could further influence the Republican majority in the U.S. House.

