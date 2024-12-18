Left Menu

Campus Controversy: JNU Students Screen Banned Documentary

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University defied a university advisory to screen a banned documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite obstacles, including damaged equipment, students watched it as a protest against restrictions on freedom of expression. The event sparked debates on free speech and government influence on campuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:26 IST
In an act of defiance, students at Jawaharlal Nehru University screened a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ignoring the university administration's warning of strict disciplinary action.

The screening, organized by the All India Students' Federation, initially faced setbacks when the projector was allegedly damaged by security personnel, prompting the students to resort to a laptop for screening.

This event has raised significant concerns among students regarding freedom of expression and the administration's alleged bias in allowing certain films while banning others.

