Caitlin Sandra Neil Takes the Crown: Miss India USA 2024

Chennai-born Indian American Caitlin Sandra Neil has been crowned Miss India USA 2024 during the prestigious annual pageant held in New Jersey.

At just 19, Caitlin is a second-year student at the University of California, Davis. She expressed her desire to leave a positive impact on her community, focusing on women's empowerment and literacy. Caitlin, who moved from India to the United States 14 years ago, also aims to pursue careers in web design, modeling, and acting.

The event, organized by the India Festival Committee, featured contestants in various categories. Sanskriti Sharma from Illinois received the title of Mrs. India USA, while Arshita Kathpalia from Washington was named Miss Teen India USA. Forty-seven participants from 25 states competed this year, showcasing diverse talents and aspirations.

