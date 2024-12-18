Kannada Star Darshan Granted Bail Amid Health Crisis
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was discharged from a hospital amid legal troubles involving the alleged murder of a fan. Suffering from lumbar spondylolisthesis, Darshan required surgery scheduled for December. He was granted interim bail due to his health, while his co-accused also received bail.
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was released from a private hospital in Kengeri on Wednesday after being admitted since October 30. His discharge follows the Karnataka High Court granting him interim bail due to health concerns.
Darshan had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. Suffering from back pain, Darshan had been under the care of Dr. Naveen Appaji Gowda at BGS Hospital, who diagnosed him with lumbar spondylolisthesis, recommending regular physiotherapy and surgery, which was scheduled for December 11.
However, sources indicate the surgery has yet to take place. Darshan, along with actor Pavithra Gowda and others, has been charged with the kidnapping and alleged murder of Renukaswamy. On December 13, they were granted bail by the High Court.
