Bohurupi Sets New Records as Bengal's Top Film Blockbuster of 2024

'Bohurupi' has emerged as the highest-grossing Bengali film of 2024, as reported by Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA). Within nine weeks of its release, the film earned Rs 5.51 crore, surpassing the previous record of 'Projapati', a 2022 hit that grossed Rs 4.19 crore in 13 weeks.

Among the top-ranking films of 2024, 'Pradhan', released during Christmas week 2023, continues its steady success with full houses during the first quarter of the year. 'Tekka' follows closely, having grossed Rs 1.59 crore in seven weeks, while 'Ajogyo' earned Rs 99 lakh in six weeks, showing strong performances in Bengal's multiplexes.

The film circuit anticipates fierce competition with upcoming Christmas releases like 'Shontaan' and 'Khadaan', scheduled for December 20. Meanwhile, 'Amar Boss', produced by the same team as 'Bohurupi', has postponed its release to sustain 'Bohurupi's' momentum at the box office, according to director Shibo Prosad Mukherjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)