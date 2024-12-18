Championing Diversity in Cinema: A Conversation with Payal Kapadia
Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia discusses the underrepresentation of women and marginalized voices in cinema at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. As the Spirit of Cinema Award recipient, she emphasizes the need for diversity in selection committees and shares insights on her collaborative filmmaking approach.
- Country:
- India
Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia, known for her Cannes prize-winning feature 'All We Imagine as Light', highlighted the persistent underrepresentation of women in the film industry during an event at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala.
Kapadia advocated for greater access to opportunities for women and marginalized communities in the industry. She stressed the importance of diversity in selection committees to encourage varied storytelling, reflecting the diversity of voices in festival line-ups.
The award-winning director is also thrilled about her recent Spirit of Cinema Award and two Golden Globe nominations, which she hopes will widen the audience for her work internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth
Empowering Change: Indo-German Talks on Gender and Diversity in Climate Action
Azoria ETF Challenges Diversity-Driven Investments
Saras Food Festival: A Celebration of India's Culinary Diversity
Judge Blocks Boeing Plea Deal Over Diversity Clause