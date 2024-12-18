Championing Diversity in Cinema: A Conversation with Payal Kapadia

Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia, known for her Cannes prize-winning feature 'All We Imagine as Light', highlighted the persistent underrepresentation of women in the film industry during an event at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala.

Kapadia advocated for greater access to opportunities for women and marginalized communities in the industry. She stressed the importance of diversity in selection committees to encourage varied storytelling, reflecting the diversity of voices in festival line-ups.

The award-winning director is also thrilled about her recent Spirit of Cinema Award and two Golden Globe nominations, which she hopes will widen the audience for her work internationally.

