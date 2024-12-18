Left Menu

Varun Dhawan Channels Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic 'Hum' for Dual Roles in 'Baby John'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hum' to prepare for dual roles in the action film 'Baby John'. Directed by Kalees, the film explores past and present narratives, challenging Dhawan emotionally. It marks the Hindi production debut for Atlee and Priya Mohan's studio.

Updated: 18-12-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:56 IST
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has turned to a classic film for inspiration, drawing parallels between his upcoming movie 'Baby John' and the iconic Amitabh Bachchan film 'Hum'. Speaking at a press conference, Dhawan shared how Bachchan's performance influenced his preparation for dual roles in the action feature.

Directed by Mukul Anand, 'Hum' is remembered for its innovative storytelling structure juxtaposing past and present narratives. Dhawan described his experience working on 'Baby John' as emotionally taxing, recounting moments on set where the intensity of his scenes compelled him to break down.

'Baby John', directed by Kalees, sees Dhawan play a cop dealing with personal battles. The film, launching Atlee's Hindi production venture, is scheduled for a December 25 release. Dhawan praised the collaborative effort with singer Diljit Dosanjh and expressed gratitude towards producers Atlee and Murad Khetani for their support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

