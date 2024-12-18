Tributes Pour in for Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, the renowned flautist, expressed deep sorrow over the death of tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain. In conversation with ANI, Chaurasia conveyed his sadness, recalling their numerous collaborations both in India and internationally, spanning venues from America to Australia.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was a prodigious talent and the son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha. His extraordinary skill and passion propelled him to the heights of international fame across genres, earning widespread acclaim for his innovative performances and heartfelt compositions. Hussain passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco, at age 73 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures expressed their condolences, noting Hussain's profound influence on Indian classical music. Modi remarked that Hussain's genius revolutionized the global perception of the tabla, blending Indian classical traditions with global music to become a cultural icon. Tributes emphasize his enduring legacy, which will continue to inspire future musicians.

