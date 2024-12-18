Tragedy at Nigerian Funfair: Deadly Stampede Claims Children's Lives
A stampede at a holiday funfair in southwestern Nigeria resulted in the death of several children. Occurring at the Islamic High School in Oyo State, the incident led to arrests and an ongoing investigation. Emergency services provided assistance, and local hospitals treated the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:24 IST
- Country:
- Nigeria
A tragic stampede occurred during a holiday funfair in southwestern Nigeria, claiming the lives of several children, according to authorities.
The incident transpired at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo State, in close proximity to Lagos, a major economic hub. Security forces have intervened, and the event organizers have been apprehended, as stated by Governor Seyi Makinde.
State emergency services have been dispatched to aid the victims, while families mourn the sudden loss. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation has been launched to uncover the causes of this disaster, promising accountability for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stampede
- Nigeria
- funfair
- children
- death
- Oyo State
- Lagos
- investigation
- emergency services
- organizers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnamese Tycoon Faces Death Sentence in Historic Fraud Case
Death Sentence Confirmed for Vinh Thinh Phat Chairwoman
UN Experts Demand International Action Amid Myanmar Crisis as Civilian Death Toll Surpasses 6,000
Supreme Court Stays Death Sentence of Convicted Killer in Disturbing Case
Tragic Mystery: The Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Prince's Death