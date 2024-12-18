Tragedy at Nigerian Funfair: Deadly Stampede Claims Children's Lives

A tragic stampede occurred during a holiday funfair in southwestern Nigeria, claiming the lives of several children, according to authorities.

The incident transpired at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo State, in close proximity to Lagos, a major economic hub. Security forces have intervened, and the event organizers have been apprehended, as stated by Governor Seyi Makinde.

State emergency services have been dispatched to aid the victims, while families mourn the sudden loss. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation has been launched to uncover the causes of this disaster, promising accountability for those involved.

