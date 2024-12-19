Ancient Ten Commandments Tablet Fetches Record $5 Million at Auction

In a historic auction, an ancient stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments has been sold for over $5 million at Sotheby's in New York. The transaction exceeded initial estimates, highlighting the tablet's significance. The buyer, who preferred to remain anonymous, intends to donate the artifact to an Israeli institution, ensuring its preservation.

Sotheby's described the 155-pound marble slab as the only complete example of its kind from antiquity, with its inscriptions dating between 300 and 800 A.D. The inscriptions, written in Paleo-Hebrew, present a rare glimpse into ancient religious practices and traditions.

The tablet was discovered in 1913 during railway excavations in Israel but went unrecognized for its historical importance until later. Initially repurposed as a paving stone, the artifact's significance was identified by a scholar in 1943. The auction house emphasized its profound impact on global religious and cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)