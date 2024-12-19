Left Menu

Ancient Ten Commandments Tablet Fetches Record $5 Million at Auction

An ancient stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments sold for over $5 million at a Sotheby's auction. The marble slab, dating from 300 to 800 A.D., is the only complete example of its kind. The tablet was acquired by an anonymous buyer and will be donated to an Israeli institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:27 IST
Ancient Ten Commandments Tablet Fetches Record $5 Million at Auction

In a historic auction, an ancient stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments has been sold for over $5 million at Sotheby's in New York. The transaction exceeded initial estimates, highlighting the tablet's significance. The buyer, who preferred to remain anonymous, intends to donate the artifact to an Israeli institution, ensuring its preservation.

Sotheby's described the 155-pound marble slab as the only complete example of its kind from antiquity, with its inscriptions dating between 300 and 800 A.D. The inscriptions, written in Paleo-Hebrew, present a rare glimpse into ancient religious practices and traditions.

The tablet was discovered in 1913 during railway excavations in Israel but went unrecognized for its historical importance until later. Initially repurposed as a paving stone, the artifact's significance was identified by a scholar in 1943. The auction house emphasized its profound impact on global religious and cultural traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024