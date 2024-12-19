Red Lorry Film Festival Brings Global Cinema to Indian Shores
The Red Lorry Film Festival will feature Oscar contenders 'Universal Language' and 'Hollywoodgate' during its second edition in Mumbai and Hyderabad from March 21 to March 23. With over 120 films, the festival showcases a diverse range of world cinema, exploring themes of love, identity, and survival.
The Red Lorry Film Festival is gearing up to present Oscar hopefuls 'Universal Language' and 'Hollywoodgate' at its second edition in Mumbai and Hyderabad, occurring from March 21 to March 23.
Organized by BookMyShow, this year's festival promises an eclectic mix of over 120 cinematic works that span languages, cultures, and genres.
'Universal Language' and 'Hollywoodgate' lead a diverse lineup that includes powerfully themed films and documentaries, underscoring the festival's commitment to bringing world cinema to Indian audiences.
