Jodhpur Glows in Marble: Stonex's Artistic Triumph at Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup

Stonex showcased an outstanding marble art installation during the Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup, part of the 25th Jodhpur Polo Season. This event highlighted Jodhpur's rich cultural heritage and sophistication, blending tradition with innovation. The installation, graced by HH Maharaja Gaj Singhji, symbolized polo's legacy and artistry's enduring appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:53 IST
Amidst the grandeur of the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Stonex unveiled a marble art marvel that redefined artistic elegance at the 25th Jodhpur Polo Season. The installation, a celebration of Jodhpur's cultural and polo heritage, seamlessly blended centuries-old traditions with modern craftsmanship, capturing global attention.

The exclusive event, highlighted by the prestigious Hermes Cup, attracted dignitaries and polo enthusiasts worldwide. The patronage of HH Maharaja Gaj Singhji added a touch of regal charm, with his support playing a pivotal role in nurturing the sport and cultural festivities that the city is renowned for.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushant Pathak, CMO of Stonex India, lauded the synergy of art and tradition, marking the brand's contribution as a bridge between history and contemporary design. Stonex's international acclaim continues to elevate its legacy as a touchstone for luxury and design excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

