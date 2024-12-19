Maha Kumbh Boat Fare Hike: A Boon for Boatmen
Ahead of the Maha Kumbh in January, the Kumbh Mela Administration has increased boat fares by 50% following demands from the local boatmen. This decision, welcomed by the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association, ensures fare regulation and safety measures. Traditional boats are permitted, while motorboats remain banned.
In preparation for the upcoming Maha Kumbh in January, the Kumbh Mela Administration has approved a 50% increase in fares for boatmen to address long-standing demands. This decision emerged from discussions between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration.
Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association, hailed the fare hike as a crucial move for boatmen's welfare, noting that fares had stagnated despite rising inflation. Measures to prevent overcharging devotees will accompany the fare adjustment.
Safety remains paramount, with plans for safety inspections and insurance coverage for boatmen. While traditional boats will operate, especially during major bathing days, motorboats will remain banned to ensure safety amid large crowds.
