Empowering Entrepreneurs: AWE Initiative Launched in Jharkhand

The US Consulate in Kolkata, alongside a social enterprise, launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) to bolster indigenous women entrepreneurs in Jharkhand. The program provides training in business ideation, skills enhancement, financial literacy, and market readiness for 30 local women artisans.

Jharkhand, known for its rich cultural skills in handicrafts and handlooms, has faced challenges due to limited market exposure and entrepreneurial expertise. The AWE initiative aims to overcome these barriers by equipping women with essential business tools and guidance.

The initiative began with a boot camp at Loksevayatan, Nimdih Gandhi Ashram in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, providing insights into business development, digital and financial inclusion, and government opportunities. The program also includes showcasing products and sharing business stories, aiming to integrate participants into the formal economy.

