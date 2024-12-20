Left Menu

Crowd Surge at Religious Gathering: Safety Measures in Spotlight

A surge in the crowd at a religious event led by preacher Pradip Mishra resulted in minor injuries to some women on Friday. While some rumors labeled it a stampede, officials denied this, confirming no casualties and asserting that the situation remained under control.

A crowd surge at a religious gathering on Friday left several women injured, following an address by preacher Pradip Mishra, famed for his 'Shiv katha'.

Despite rumors of a potential stampede, local officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada and Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena, have clarified that it was not a stampede. They reported that some women sustained minor injuries but emphasized there were no casualties.

Authorities assured that adequate security measures were in place and that the situation was swiftly brought under control. The event has maintained its schedule, now in its sixth day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

