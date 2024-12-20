Left Menu

JK Super Cement Launches 'Game Badal De' Campaign with Jasprit Bumrah

JK Super Cement has launched a new TV commercial titled 'Game Badal De' featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign reflects JK Super Cement's commitment to innovation, drawing inspiration from Bumrah's journey and aligning with the brand's rebranding strategy to foster deeper connections and stand out in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:36 IST
In a strategic move to redefine its brand identity, JK Super Cement has unveiled a television campaign titled 'Game Badal De' featuring cricket icon Jasprit Bumrah. The commercial is inspired by Bumrah's journey and symbolizes the company's emphasis on resilience and innovation.

The campaign serves as a keystone in JK Super Cement's rebranding initiative, which includes a refreshed logo and modernized packaging. By using Bumrah's story, the brand highlights its commitment to overcoming challenges and building lasting connections with customers.

Executives at JK Super Cement emphasized that this transformation marks a new chapter for the brand, steering it towards a future marked by strength, sustainability, and innovation. The campaign challenges traditional marketing norms in the cement industry, aiming to inspire through storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

