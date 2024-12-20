Tragedy Strikes: Journalists Targeted in Syrian Conflict

Tragedy struck in northern Syria as two journalists from Kurdish media outlets lost their lives amid ongoing conflict. Nazim Dastan and Cihan Bilgin were reportedly killed on Thursday by a Turkish drone near Tishrin Dam, a hotbed of clashes involving US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey-backed opposition groups. The incident further highlights the perilous conditions faced by journalists covering conflict zones.

The Dicle-Firat Journalists Association, based in Turkey, confirmed the deaths on Friday. Bilgin was working for the Kurdish Hawar News Agency, while Dastan contributed freelance reports to the Firat News Agency, linked to the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). These outlets have long been essential for Kurdish news coverage and perspective.

Turkey, which views the SDF as a terrorist group due to its ties with the PKK, has made no public statement regarding the attack. The PKK has been in armed conflict with Turkey since the 1980s, seeking Kurdish autonomy in the region. This incident underscores the tensions in Syria and the risks faced by those documenting it.

(With inputs from agencies.)