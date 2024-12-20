Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Graces Senior Advocate's Daughter's Wedding in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding of senior advocate R S Cheema's daughter near Chandigarh. Arriving in the afternoon, he was welcomed by state unit president Harmohinder Singh Lucky and visited the venue with him. Other notable attendees included Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Partap Singh Bajwa.

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a distinguished guest at the wedding of senior advocate R S Cheema's daughter in the Mohali district, near Chandigarh.

After arriving in the afternoon, Gandhi was greeted by the state unit president, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, who accompanied him to the wedding location on the city's outskirts.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been represented by Cheema in the past, returned to Delhi post-event. Prominent figures such as former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also attended the ceremony.

