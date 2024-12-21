Left Menu

Rann Utsav: A Journey Through Kutch's Culture and Beauty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites people to experience the Rann Utsav in Kutch, known for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. The festival runs until March 2025, showcasing local arts, crafts, and hospitality. Kutch's transformation highlights its tourism potential and cultural preservation.

Updated: 21-12-2024 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on citizens to visit the breathtaking region of Kutch during the ongoing Rann Utsav. Highlighting the region's unique attractions, Modi described it as an unforgettable experience that combines the beauty of the White Rann, rich cultural heritage, and the warmth of local hospitality.

Modi's message champions the Rann Utsav as a celebration of Kutch's art and culture, running through March 2025. With glowing recommendations, he emphasizes the region's pristine landscapes, including the gleaming salt desert under the moonlight, and its historical significance, featuring sites like Dholavira.

The Prime Minister also reflected on Kutch's restoration post its 1999 cyclone and 2001 earthquake traumas, underscoring its emergence as a tourism hub. Remarkably, Smriti Van, a museum commemorating earthquake victims, gained global recognition. Kutch's revival, led by Modi as Gujarat's former chief minister, marks an exceptional turnaround tale in India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

