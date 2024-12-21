Modi's Historic Visit: Bridging Kuwait and India's Future

During his historic visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative role of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation. Addressing the Indian community, Modi proudly stated that Indian skills have painted Kuwait's canvas, reflecting the large and impactful presence of Indians in the region.

This significant visit, invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marks the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to Kuwait. Modi highlighted the long overdue nature of the visit, contrasting the short physical distance with the prolonged diplomatic hiatus.

Modi assured that India is well-equipped with the manpower, skills, and technology necessary for the emerging needs of 'New Kuwait'. As festivals approach, he noted the vibrant essence of a 'mini India' within Kuwait, fostered by the ongoing contributions of the Indian community.

