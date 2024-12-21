Left Menu

Modi's Historic Visit: Bridging Kuwait and India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted the significant impact of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Speaking to the Indian community, he highlighted India's contributions and potential role in supporting Kuwait's development needs. This visit marks the first by an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:03 IST
During his historic visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative role of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf nation. Addressing the Indian community, Modi proudly stated that Indian skills have painted Kuwait's canvas, reflecting the large and impactful presence of Indians in the region.

This significant visit, invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, marks the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has traveled to Kuwait. Modi highlighted the long overdue nature of the visit, contrasting the short physical distance with the prolonged diplomatic hiatus.

Modi assured that India is well-equipped with the manpower, skills, and technology necessary for the emerging needs of 'New Kuwait'. As festivals approach, he noted the vibrant essence of a 'mini India' within Kuwait, fostered by the ongoing contributions of the Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

