Flutters of Wonder: A New Butterfly Haven
A new butterfly house was inaugurated at Tata Steel Zoological Park, highlighting its ecological importance. In a ceremony reflecting inclusivity, caretaker Malti Manjhi cut the ribbon. The facility includes education and breeding areas, with 41 butterfly species identified, strengthening its role as a learning and inspiration space.
- Country:
- India
A brand-new butterfly house, celebrating the beauty and ecological importance of these winged wonders, was inaugurated at the Tata Steel Zoological Park on Saturday.
Chanakya Chaudhary, VP of corporate services at Tata Steel, alongside other dignitaries including Ritu Raj Sinha and Abhijit Avinash Nanoti, officiated the opening event. Malti Manjhi, a dedicated keeper, was specially invited to cut the ribbon as a nod to Tata Steel's commitment to inclusivity.
Costing Rs 1.76 crore, the facility boasts an education center, a butterfly breeding area, and an exhibit space. Currently, 41 species, including seven breeding ones, have been identified, marking the setup as a hub for learning and nature connection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Syrians Advocate for Stability and Inclusivity
India Internet Governance Forum 2024: Advancing Digital Inclusivity
Anubhava Mantapa: A Historic Beacon of Inclusivity
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
Indian Navy Hosts Gender Sensitisation Workshop to Foster Inclusivity and Workplace Equality