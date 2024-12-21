Flutters of Wonder: A New Butterfly Haven

A brand-new butterfly house, celebrating the beauty and ecological importance of these winged wonders, was inaugurated at the Tata Steel Zoological Park on Saturday.

Chanakya Chaudhary, VP of corporate services at Tata Steel, alongside other dignitaries including Ritu Raj Sinha and Abhijit Avinash Nanoti, officiated the opening event. Malti Manjhi, a dedicated keeper, was specially invited to cut the ribbon as a nod to Tata Steel's commitment to inclusivity.

Costing Rs 1.76 crore, the facility boasts an education center, a butterfly breeding area, and an exhibit space. Currently, 41 species, including seven breeding ones, have been identified, marking the setup as a hub for learning and nature connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)