Left Menu

India's Path to Global Influence: Embracing Tradition for Future Leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's independent decision-making and commitment to global good, while maintaining its cultural heritage. Highlighting the nation's global role, he urged embracing tradition alongside technology to emerge as a leading power. He received the SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:43 IST
India's Path to Global Influence: Embracing Tradition for Future Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India will not allow external influences to dictate its decisions, declared External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, prioritizing national interests and global welfare over conformity.

Stressing the importance of pairing technology with tradition, Jaishankar urged preserving Bharat's cultural identity as the country grows into a global leader. He reiterated these sentiments while receiving the SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award.

Encouraging India to leverage its cultural strengths, he called on the younger generation to appreciate the nation's heritage, essential for societal impact and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024