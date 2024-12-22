India's Path to Global Influence: Embracing Tradition for Future Leadership

India will not allow external influences to dictate its decisions, declared External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, prioritizing national interests and global welfare over conformity.

Stressing the importance of pairing technology with tradition, Jaishankar urged preserving Bharat's cultural identity as the country grows into a global leader. He reiterated these sentiments while receiving the SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award.

Encouraging India to leverage its cultural strengths, he called on the younger generation to appreciate the nation's heritage, essential for societal impact and global influence.

