Social Media Drama: Diljit Dosanjh Denies Blocking AP Dhillon

Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh denies allegations by fellow artist AP Dhillon that he blocked him on social media. The controversy arose after Dhillon requested Dosanjh to unblock him. Dosanjh insists his issues lie with the government, not other artists, and clarifies he hasn't blocked Dhillon.
Amid swirling controversy, Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh has publicly dispelled claims made by artist AP Dhillon, who accused Dosanjh of blocking him on social media.
Speaking at his recent Indore concert, Dosanjh stated his support for Dhillon and singer Karan Aujla, emphasizing his issues focus on governmental matters rather than fellow artists.
Dhillon, currently touring India, publicly addressed Dosanjh during a Chandigarh show, urging him to unblock him on Instagram. Dosanjh responded by sharing proof that he hadn't done so, reaffirming his focus on broader issues.
