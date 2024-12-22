Left Menu

Social Media Drama: Diljit Dosanjh Denies Blocking AP Dhillon

Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh denies allegations by fellow artist AP Dhillon that he blocked him on social media. The controversy arose after Dhillon requested Dosanjh to unblock him. Dosanjh insists his issues lie with the government, not other artists, and clarifies he hasn't blocked Dhillon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 12:38 IST
Social Media Drama: Diljit Dosanjh Denies Blocking AP Dhillon
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling controversy, Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh has publicly dispelled claims made by artist AP Dhillon, who accused Dosanjh of blocking him on social media.

Speaking at his recent Indore concert, Dosanjh stated his support for Dhillon and singer Karan Aujla, emphasizing his issues focus on governmental matters rather than fellow artists.

Dhillon, currently touring India, publicly addressed Dosanjh during a Chandigarh show, urging him to unblock him on Instagram. Dosanjh responded by sharing proof that he hadn't done so, reaffirming his focus on broader issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024