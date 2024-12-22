Historic Khurja Temple Sparks Renovation Demands
A historic temple in Khurja, constructed by the Jatav community, has been discovered, prompting calls for its renovation. Community shifts and past riots led to its closure. The Jatav Vikas Manch and Vishva Hindu Parishad are urging authorities to facilitate the temple's restoration and revival of religious activities.
An ancient temple in Khurja town, originally built by the Jatav community, has been uncovered, igniting demands for its renovation by right-wing groups. The temple's closure coincided with the community's relocation over 30 years ago.
Local authorities stated the temple remains intact, with no disputes over its site. The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Jatav Vikas Manch are advocating for its refurbishment to facilitate religious practices. A memorandum has been submitted for its cleaning and beautification.
In a similar instance, the Sambhal administration recently reopened a temple that had been closed since 1978 due to communal unrest. This temple's reopening followed its discovery during an anti-encroachment initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
