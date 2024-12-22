Building Bridges: Modi's Historic Visit to Kuwait

During his landmark visit to Kuwait, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with significant cultural influencers, enhancing diplomatic and cultural relations.

He met Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah, a yoga enthusiast and founder of Daratma, Kuwait's first licensed yoga studio. Their discussion centered on promoting yoga among the youth and healthier lifestyles.

Modi also engaged Fahad Ghazi Alabduljaleel, President of the Kuwait Heritage Society, praising his efforts in preserving historical manuscripts. The trip underscored the deep-rooted historical connections between India and Kuwait, reaffirmed by the honor of 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' conferred on Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)