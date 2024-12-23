Shyam Benegal: Icon of Indian Parallel Cinema Passes at 90
Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, pivotal in India’s parallel cinema movement, passed away at age 90. Known for classics like ‘Ankur’ and ‘Nishant,’ he influenced Indian cinema by focusing on societal themes. He died due to chronic kidney disease, survived by his wife Nira and daughter Pia.
Shyam Benegal, a stalwart of Indian parallel cinema, has passed away at the age of 90. Known for groundbreaking works such as 'Ankur', 'Nishant', and 'Manthan', Benegal became a key figure in reshaping Indian cinema's narrative landscape during the 1970s and 1980s.
According to his daughter Pia Benegal, the filmmaker succumbed to chronic kidney disease at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. Despite his illness, which necessitated frequent hospital visits and dialysis, Benegal remained active in his field, even producing recent works like the 2023 biographical film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.
Throughout his dynamic career, Benegal created films, documentaries, and television series including 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and 'Samvidhaan'. His legacy endures through influential films such as 'Bhumika', 'Junoon', and 'Mammo', celebrated as classics of Hindi cinema. Benegal is survived by his wife Nira Benegal and daughter Pia.
Tragic Brake Failure: Mumbai Bus Accident Claims Lives