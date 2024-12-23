Left Menu

Shyam Benegal's Vision: Redefining Roles in Indian Cinema

Actor Manoj Bajpayee reflects on Shyam Benegal's influence in casting him in the role of a prince in the film 'Zubeidaa'. Benegal, known for pioneering art house cinema in India, saw potential in Bajpayee beyond his looks, a move that significantly impacted the actor's career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:44 IST
Shyam Benegal's Vision: Redefining Roles in Indian Cinema
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared insights into the pivotal role played by filmmaker Shyam Benegal in his career. Bajpayee, known for his tough-guy persona, was astonished when Benegal cast him as a royal in the 2001 film 'Zubeidaa'.

Benegal, celebrated for his contributions to Indian art house cinema with films like 'Mandi' and 'Ankur', passed away in Mumbai just nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. He had an eye for recognizing talent and potential, which led him to choose Bajpayee for an unconventional role.

Bajpayee recalled receiving a message from Ram Gopal Varma, urging him not to refuse any offer from Benegal. Although initially skeptical, Bajpayee embraced the role, recognizing it as a transformative experience that broadened public perception of his acting range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024