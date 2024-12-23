Shyam Benegal's Vision: Redefining Roles in Indian Cinema
Actor Manoj Bajpayee reflects on Shyam Benegal's influence in casting him in the role of a prince in the film 'Zubeidaa'. Benegal, known for pioneering art house cinema in India, saw potential in Bajpayee beyond his looks, a move that significantly impacted the actor's career.
Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee recently shared insights into the pivotal role played by filmmaker Shyam Benegal in his career. Bajpayee, known for his tough-guy persona, was astonished when Benegal cast him as a royal in the 2001 film 'Zubeidaa'.
Benegal, celebrated for his contributions to Indian art house cinema with films like 'Mandi' and 'Ankur', passed away in Mumbai just nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. He had an eye for recognizing talent and potential, which led him to choose Bajpayee for an unconventional role.
Bajpayee recalled receiving a message from Ram Gopal Varma, urging him not to refuse any offer from Benegal. Although initially skeptical, Bajpayee embraced the role, recognizing it as a transformative experience that broadened public perception of his acting range.
