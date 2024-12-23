A Tribute to Shyam Benegal: Visionary Filmmaker's Enduring Legacy
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourns the death of acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, acknowledging his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Benegal, known for classics like Ankur and Manthan, passed away at 90. His impactful storytelling and social commentary continue to inspire the film industry.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to eminent filmmaker Shyam Benegal on Monday, following the announcement of his passing. In his heartfelt message, Vijayan emphasized that Benegal's visionary contributions would leave a lasting impact on generations of filmmakers.
Posting on the social media platform 'X', Vijayan lamented the end of an era in Indian cinema with the legendary director's death. Benegal, known for pioneering the 'parallel movement' in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, created masterpieces such as Ankur, Mandi, and Manthan.
Benegal succumbed to chronic kidney disease at the age of 90 in a Mumbai hospital. His films, celebrated for their storytelling and deep social insights, continue to be a source of inspiration for the film fraternity. Vijayan extended his condolences to Benegal's family and friends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
