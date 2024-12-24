Left Menu

Knorr's Squid Game Ramen Spectacle Takes India by Storm

Knorr has partnered with Netflix to launch a Squid Game-themed campaign featuring three new Korean Ramen flavors. The Dare to Slurp challenge encourages fans to embrace Korean traditions. Celebrities Orry and Uorfi contribute to the viral excitement with high-energy content and challenges against each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:56 IST
In an exhilarating collaboration with Netflix, Knorr is capitalizing on the global Squid Game phenomenon with the launch of Squid Game-themed Korean Ramen flavors. Merging the drama of the series with the rich culinary traditions of Korea, Knorr's campaign invites fans to participate in the Dare to Slurp challenge, encouraging a full, immersive experience.

The campaign gained momentum through the antics of influencer Orry, who embraced chaos by slurping ramen with gusto, much to the delight of the internet. Style icon Diet Sabya's critique only added fuel to the fire, hinting at an intriguing potential collaboration with Knorr and Netflix. Orry responded by escalating the campaign, challenging his followers to join the slurping craze.

The excitement hit new heights with Knorr releasing a high-energy film featuring Gulshan Grover. As the internet eagerly awaited more surprises, Uorfi entered the scene dressed as Young-Hee from Squid Game. The campaign has blended humor, drama, and interactive fun to create a trend as memorable as the series itself.

