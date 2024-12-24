Celebrating Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy: The Revival of Atal Health Fair

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Atal Health Fair on Tuesday, commemorating the birth centenary of the esteemed Bharat Ratna recipient, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

At the Dilkusha Lawn event, 181 projects amounting to Rs 662 crore were also launched, underscoring development initiatives in the region.

Chief Minister Adityanath extolled Vajpayee's influential role in stabilizing Indian politics and reviving health fairs to benefit over 50,000 citizens since 2020. The event also featured distribution of assistive devices in promoting inclusive growth under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)