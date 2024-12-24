Left Menu

Drama Unfolds: Controversy Surrounds Banned 'Lajja' Play

Police refute claims by exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen regarding the cancellation of theatre shows based on her novel 'Lajja'. Authorities argue the decision was made by the organizers, not due to police or government pressure. Nasreen's controversial play was allegedly halted due to concerns over potential communal unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 16:59 IST
Drama Unfolds: Controversy Surrounds Banned 'Lajja' Play
police response Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Claims by exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen about the alleged cancellation of theatrical performances adapted from her provocative novel 'Lajja' have been dismissed by police on Tuesday. Nasreen claimed that the West Bengal government intervened to stop the play, canceling it from local theatre festival schedules.

Authorities from Hooghly (Rural) and Barasat police districts have asserted that they had no involvement in the alleged cancellations. A senior officer stated that the decision was entirely the responsibility of the club organizers and not influenced by police or district administration, dismissing Nasreen's allegations.

The play was scheduled for December 29 but was reportedly withdrawn for unspecified reasons. According to organizers, an official notice will update the audience about an alternative. Senior police officials labeled Nasreen’s accusations as unfounded, asserting that no such events transpired in Barasat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024