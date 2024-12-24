Drama Unfolds: Controversy Surrounds Banned 'Lajja' Play

Claims by exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen about the alleged cancellation of theatrical performances adapted from her provocative novel 'Lajja' have been dismissed by police on Tuesday. Nasreen claimed that the West Bengal government intervened to stop the play, canceling it from local theatre festival schedules.

Authorities from Hooghly (Rural) and Barasat police districts have asserted that they had no involvement in the alleged cancellations. A senior officer stated that the decision was entirely the responsibility of the club organizers and not influenced by police or district administration, dismissing Nasreen's allegations.

The play was scheduled for December 29 but was reportedly withdrawn for unspecified reasons. According to organizers, an official notice will update the audience about an alternative. Senior police officials labeled Nasreen’s accusations as unfounded, asserting that no such events transpired in Barasat.

(With inputs from agencies.)