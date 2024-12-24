Ignite Your Festive Season with Parimatch's New Games!

As the New Year dawns, Parimatch unveils an exciting duo to its gaming portfolio, exclusive for fans on its platform. Introducing 'Fire Boom,' a game that's all about spreading festive cheer through explosive action and substantial rewards.

Coin Train also receives a jolly upgrade with its Holiday Edition. Gamers are given a unique edge with its ability to handle multiple stakes simultaneously—up to three for PC users and two for mobile, allowing potential winnings to soar to an impressive ₹63 million in a single round.

Both games feature the innovative Safe Zone, a randomly activated element that ensures a secure multiplier for a specific period. This festive season, Parimatch invites players to experience the thrill of risk and reward at its finest.

