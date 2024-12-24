Sandeep Raturi's Casting Revolution in Hyderabad

Sandeep Raturi is a pivotal figure in Hyderabad's entertainment sector, significantly influencing the city's casting and talent scene. His company, Casting Wire, now celebrating its third anniversary, has made a noticeable impact on the advertising industry by unlocking new opportunities for fresh talent.

Originating from the North and equipped with a Filmmaking degree from Annapurna College, Raturi's journey to Hyderabad was transformative. Despite facing challenges, his innovative methods and dedication have made him integral to the city's advertising growth.

Casting Wire's success stems from its commitment to developing new talent using modern techniques such as social media and workshops. This strategy has made it a preferred choice for top brands and production houses, especially those from Mumbai, cementing Hyderabad as a national advertising hub.

