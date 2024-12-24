Left Menu

Sandeep Raturi's Casting Revolution in Hyderabad

Sandeep Raturi, founder of Casting Wire, is reshaping Hyderabad's casting and talent landscape. With innovative strategies, his company has become a go-to agency for top brands, expanding local talent and establishing the city as a key hub for advertising. His vision is transforming the sector post-COVID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:07 IST
Sandeep Raturi's Casting Revolution in Hyderabad
Casting
  • Country:
  • United States

Sandeep Raturi is a pivotal figure in Hyderabad's entertainment sector, significantly influencing the city's casting and talent scene. His company, Casting Wire, now celebrating its third anniversary, has made a noticeable impact on the advertising industry by unlocking new opportunities for fresh talent.

Originating from the North and equipped with a Filmmaking degree from Annapurna College, Raturi's journey to Hyderabad was transformative. Despite facing challenges, his innovative methods and dedication have made him integral to the city's advertising growth.

Casting Wire's success stems from its commitment to developing new talent using modern techniques such as social media and workshops. This strategy has made it a preferred choice for top brands and production houses, especially those from Mumbai, cementing Hyderabad as a national advertising hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024