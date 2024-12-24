Winter Carnival Shimla: Cultural Festivities Unveiled

The Winter Carnival Shimla was officially inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday, opening up a showcase of the state's vibrant culture and traditions.

Ensuring convenience for tourists, the state government has announced that restaurants and eateries will remain open 24/7 until January 5, 2025, as per a recent notification.

The Chief Minister emphasized providing logistical support to visitors while advocating for a polythene-free state. This cultural event, illustrating regional heritage, is set to conclude on January 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)