Delhi minister Bharadwaj calls for keeping heritage alive in hearts of future generations

Events like Shahpur Jat Festival play a key role in linking our ancient civilisation with the present, keeping traditions alive, Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made the remarks after inaugurating the two-day Shahpur Jat Festival at Shahpur Jat village in south Delhi being organised by the tourism department of Delhi government, an official statement said.

Highlighting the importance of such events in preserving heritage, Bharadwaj said, ''Events like these provide an opportunity for our younger generation to connect with our civilisation and traditions that are thousands of years old. Such events should continue to keep the heritage and customs alive in the hearts of the future generations.'' ''The primary objective behind organising the two-day festival is to preserve and promote the legacy and traditions of our ancestors, ensuring they remain vibrant for centuries to come,'' he added.

This year's festival features Haryanvi folk song and dance, stand-up comedy, magic shows, puppet plays, and a traditional ramp walk showcasing Haryana's cultural attire, the statement said.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of dishes offering Haryanvi delicacies and traditional Indian food, along with stalls showcasing garments, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)