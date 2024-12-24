Left Menu

Delhi minister Bharadwaj calls for keeping heritage alive in hearts of future generations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 23:43 IST
Delhi minister Bharadwaj calls for keeping heritage alive in hearts of future generations
  • Country:
  • India

Events like Shahpur Jat Festival play a key role in linking our ancient civilisation with the present, keeping traditions alive, Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made the remarks after inaugurating the two-day Shahpur Jat Festival at Shahpur Jat village in south Delhi being organised by the tourism department of Delhi government, an official statement said.

Highlighting the importance of such events in preserving heritage, Bharadwaj said, ''Events like these provide an opportunity for our younger generation to connect with our civilisation and traditions that are thousands of years old. Such events should continue to keep the heritage and customs alive in the hearts of the future generations.'' ''The primary objective behind organising the two-day festival is to preserve and promote the legacy and traditions of our ancestors, ensuring they remain vibrant for centuries to come,'' he added.

This year's festival features Haryanvi folk song and dance, stand-up comedy, magic shows, puppet plays, and a traditional ramp walk showcasing Haryana's cultural attire, the statement said.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of dishes offering Haryanvi delicacies and traditional Indian food, along with stalls showcasing garments, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024