Remembering M T Vasudevan Nair: A Literary Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of M T Vasudevan Nair, a prominent Malayalam literary figure. Recognized for his profound exploration of human emotions, Nair's works have inspired generations. His passing is mourned by family, admirers, and the literary community alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:22 IST
M T Vasudevan Nair
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences on Thursday over the passing of M T Vasudevan Nair, a towering figure in Malayalam literature. Nair's works, celebrated for their profound exploration of human emotions, have influenced countless generations and will continue to inspire in the years ahead.

Modi highlighted Nair's role as one of the most respected figures in both Malayalam cinema and literature, acknowledging his contributions to giving voice to the silent and marginalized.

The literary community mourns the loss of Nair, a Jnanpith Award-winning author, who passed away at the age of 91 due to heart failure in a private hospital on Wednesday. "My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," said Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

