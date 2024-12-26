Hyderabad's Cinematic Dream: A Global Hub Vision
Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has expressed strong support for the Telugu film industry, aiming to elevate Hyderabad into a prime location for international film shootings. Amidst tensions with the industry, Reddy plans to establish a committee to address concerns and attract diverse film productions, enhancing Hyderabad's global cinematic appeal.
In a move to bolster Hyderabad's status in the film world, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to transform the city into a destination for international film productions.
Reddy's commitment came during a meeting with key figures from the Telugu film industry, following recent tensions after actor Allu Arjun's arrest in the theatre stampede case. The Chief Minister emphasized the film sector's significance to the government, comparable to IT and pharma.
Proposed initiatives include forming a cabinet sub-committee to address industry challenges and organizing a convention to attract filmmakers. Reddy also called for industry-government collaboration to combat societal issues, underscoring Hyderabad's potential as a cinematic hub.
