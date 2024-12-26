Hyderabad's Cinematic Dream: A Global Hub Vision

In a move to bolster Hyderabad's status in the film world, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced plans to transform the city into a destination for international film productions.

Reddy's commitment came during a meeting with key figures from the Telugu film industry, following recent tensions after actor Allu Arjun's arrest in the theatre stampede case. The Chief Minister emphasized the film sector's significance to the government, comparable to IT and pharma.

Proposed initiatives include forming a cabinet sub-committee to address industry challenges and organizing a convention to attract filmmakers. Reddy also called for industry-government collaboration to combat societal issues, underscoring Hyderabad's potential as a cinematic hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)