Academic Protest Turned Chaos: Students Storm Allu Arjun's Residence

Six students were arrested for vandalizing Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence. Claiming to be Osmania University Joint Action Committee members, they protested for justice related to a stampede incident linked to Arjun's movie screening. Despite being granted bail, the protest raised security concerns at Arjun's home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad witnessed a dramatic incident as six students, allegedly members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee, trespassed and vandalized the residence of popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun. The protest was in response to a tragic stampede during a screening of Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' where a woman lost her life.

The police report revealed that among the detained are PhD and post-graduate students, with some holding positions in the JAC and affiliated organizations. The protestors demanded Rs 1 crore for the bereaved family, highlighting their frustration over the handling of the stampede incident.

Following arrests and subsequent bail for the accused, security at Allu Arjun's house has been heightened. This comes amid ongoing investigations and previous charges against two of the arrested individuals, adding complexity to the unfolding legal situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

