Left Menu

Forces of Imagination: A Sculptural Symphony

The exhibition 'The Forces of Imagination', held at the India Habitat Centre, features over 100 sculptures from 14 artists, highlighting the diverse use of materials like marble, bronze, and stainless steel. Hosted by the Delhi Art Society and curated by Nanak Ganguly, the event is a rare showcase of artistic creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:37 IST
Forces of Imagination: A Sculptural Symphony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing exhibition, 'The Forces of Imagination', at the India Habitat Centre promises an unparalleled visual and emotional journey. Featuring over 100 artworks from 14 sculptors, both established and emerging, it redefines artistic creativity through diverse mediums such as marble, bronze, and stainless steel.

Organized by the Delhi Art Society in collaboration with Calcutta Sculptors, the event is hosted and curated by Shibani Chawla and Nanak Ganguly respectively. The exhibition is billed as a rare art world occurrence, showcasing transformative pieces crafted from various materials, offering visitors an immersive experience.

Renowned sculptor Neeraj Gupta emphasizes the significance of materials like marble, bronze, and stainless steel in public art. He, along with other artists, has woven a cohesive narrative from diverse styles and genres. The exhibition will conclude on December 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024