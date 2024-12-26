Forces of Imagination: A Sculptural Symphony
The exhibition 'The Forces of Imagination', held at the India Habitat Centre, features over 100 sculptures from 14 artists, highlighting the diverse use of materials like marble, bronze, and stainless steel. Hosted by the Delhi Art Society and curated by Nanak Ganguly, the event is a rare showcase of artistic creativity.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing exhibition, 'The Forces of Imagination', at the India Habitat Centre promises an unparalleled visual and emotional journey. Featuring over 100 artworks from 14 sculptors, both established and emerging, it redefines artistic creativity through diverse mediums such as marble, bronze, and stainless steel.
Organized by the Delhi Art Society in collaboration with Calcutta Sculptors, the event is hosted and curated by Shibani Chawla and Nanak Ganguly respectively. The exhibition is billed as a rare art world occurrence, showcasing transformative pieces crafted from various materials, offering visitors an immersive experience.
Renowned sculptor Neeraj Gupta emphasizes the significance of materials like marble, bronze, and stainless steel in public art. He, along with other artists, has woven a cohesive narrative from diverse styles and genres. The exhibition will conclude on December 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- art
- exhibition
- sculpture
- India
- Delhi
- visual
- creativity
- marble
- bronze
- stainless steel
ALSO READ
Chilly Delhi: City Records Coldest December Morning with AQI Concerns
Kejriwal Rules Out Congress Alliance for Delhi Polls
Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Stance on Tragic Drowning Case
Delhi High Court to Reassess Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case
Delhi BJP Unfazed by Possible Congress-AAP Alliance