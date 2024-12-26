Forces of Imagination: A Sculptural Symphony

The ongoing exhibition, 'The Forces of Imagination', at the India Habitat Centre promises an unparalleled visual and emotional journey. Featuring over 100 artworks from 14 sculptors, both established and emerging, it redefines artistic creativity through diverse mediums such as marble, bronze, and stainless steel.

Organized by the Delhi Art Society in collaboration with Calcutta Sculptors, the event is hosted and curated by Shibani Chawla and Nanak Ganguly respectively. The exhibition is billed as a rare art world occurrence, showcasing transformative pieces crafted from various materials, offering visitors an immersive experience.

Renowned sculptor Neeraj Gupta emphasizes the significance of materials like marble, bronze, and stainless steel in public art. He, along with other artists, has woven a cohesive narrative from diverse styles and genres. The exhibition will conclude on December 31.

