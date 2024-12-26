Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar Gets a Makeover Before 'Urs'

Encroachments in Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar were cleared by the municipal corporation ahead of the annual 'Urs' at the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The action aimed to provide adequate space for the influx of visitors.

In the presence of police, municipal teams used JCB machines to remove shopkeeper encroachments in areas such as Dargah Bazaar, Delhi Gate, and Nala Bazaar. An official reiterated the goal was to avoid inconveniencing the visiting Zaireens.

Circle Officer Dargah, Laxman Ram, reported a peaceful operation, with police ensuring law and order. The 'Urs', set to begin on December 28, is expected to attract lakhs of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)