Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar Gets a Makeover Before 'Urs'
Ahead of the 'Urs' at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Dargah, encroachments in Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar were cleared by the municipal corporation to facilitate visitor movement. Police were present during the operation, ensuring maintenance of law and order. The event, attended by many devotees, begins December 28.
- Country:
- India
Encroachments in Ajmer's Dargah Bazaar were cleared by the municipal corporation ahead of the annual 'Urs' at the Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The action aimed to provide adequate space for the influx of visitors.
In the presence of police, municipal teams used JCB machines to remove shopkeeper encroachments in areas such as Dargah Bazaar, Delhi Gate, and Nala Bazaar. An official reiterated the goal was to avoid inconveniencing the visiting Zaireens.
Circle Officer Dargah, Laxman Ram, reported a peaceful operation, with police ensuring law and order. The 'Urs', set to begin on December 28, is expected to attract lakhs of devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police say South Korea's national police chief and the top officer for Seoul have been detained over martial law, reports AP.
Tragic Turn in Rekindled Romance: Ex-Policeman Accused of Murder
Police Capture Key Suspect in Tragic Child Murder
Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Security
Air Force sergeant shoots himself dead in Nagpur: police.