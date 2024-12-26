Left Menu

RJD's Lalu Prasad Criticizes BJP on Alleged Heckling at Vajpayee Anniversary

RJD president Lalu Prasad criticized the BJP for alleged heckling of a woman artist singing a bhajan at Vajpayee's birth anniversary event. The controversy centered on the phrase 'Sita Ram,' with BJP sources blaming the uproar on 'Ishwar Allah Tero Naam,' allegedly inline with Gandhi's unity message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad has sharply criticized the BJP for purportedly harassing a female artist who sang a bhajan during an event commemorating the birth anniversary of ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The event took place at Bapu Sabhagar in the city center.

Prasad voiced his concerns on social media, condemning BJP leaders for allegedly taking offense at the inclusion of 'Sita Ram' in the singer's performance, inciting chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In response, unidentified BJP sources argued the discontent arose from the inclusion of 'Ishwar Allah Tero Naam,' a line reportedly not in the original work by Narsi Mehta but later added, reflecting Gandhi's vision of Hindu-Muslim unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

