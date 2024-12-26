Tragic End of a Radio Star

Simran Singh, a renowned freelance radio jockey hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, was purportedly found dead by suicide in her rented accommodation situated in Sector 47. The local police reported this grim occurrence on Thursday.

The authorities discovered Singh's body hanging in her room late on Wednesday night. At the scene, no suicide note was retrieved, adding mystery to the already tragic event.

Simran Singh had cultivated a substantial presence on social media, amassing over six lakh followers on Instagram, highlighting her influence and connection with the audience.

