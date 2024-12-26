Left Menu

Tragic End of a Radio Star

Simran Singh, a well-known radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in her rented house. Police suspect suicide, with no note discovered at the scene. Singh had a significant social media following.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:01 IST
Simran Singh, a renowned freelance radio jockey hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, was purportedly found dead by suicide in her rented accommodation situated in Sector 47. The local police reported this grim occurrence on Thursday.

The authorities discovered Singh's body hanging in her room late on Wednesday night. At the scene, no suicide note was retrieved, adding mystery to the already tragic event.

Simran Singh had cultivated a substantial presence on social media, amassing over six lakh followers on Instagram, highlighting her influence and connection with the audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

