Remembering a Revolutionary: 125th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh

In Lahore, a cake-cutting ceremony commemorated the 125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary responsible for the assassination of General Michael O'Dwyer.

The event, organized by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, saw senior lawyers gather at the Democratic Lawns of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, head of the foundation, spoke of Singh's bravery and urged the issuance of stamps and coins in his honor, while advocates called for educational recognition and infrastructure naming.

