Left Menu

Remembering a Revolutionary: 125th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh

A ceremony in Lahore marked the 125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated General Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The event, attended by senior lawyers, highlighted Singh's legacy and called for educational inclusion and commemorative stamps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:38 IST
Remembering a Revolutionary: 125th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh
Udham Singh
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Lahore, a cake-cutting ceremony commemorated the 125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary responsible for the assassination of General Michael O'Dwyer.

The event, organized by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, saw senior lawyers gather at the Democratic Lawns of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, head of the foundation, spoke of Singh's bravery and urged the issuance of stamps and coins in his honor, while advocates called for educational recognition and infrastructure naming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024