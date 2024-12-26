Remembering a Revolutionary: 125th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh
A ceremony in Lahore marked the 125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated General Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The event, attended by senior lawyers, highlighted Singh's legacy and called for educational inclusion and commemorative stamps.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Lahore, a cake-cutting ceremony commemorated the 125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh, the revolutionary responsible for the assassination of General Michael O'Dwyer.
The event, organized by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, saw senior lawyers gather at the Democratic Lawns of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, head of the foundation, spoke of Singh's bravery and urged the issuance of stamps and coins in his honor, while advocates called for educational recognition and infrastructure naming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Revenue Risks Amid ICC Tensions
South Africa Edges Pakistan in Heart-Stopping T20 Battle
Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Cricketing Crossroads Amid ICC Standoff
South Africa Clinches Thrilling T20 Victory Against Pakistan
ADB Approves $200M Loan to Modernize Power Distribution Infrastructure in Pakistan